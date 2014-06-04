Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 4, 2014
1. BeyonceBeyonce hit all the right notes at Gucci’s Chime for Change event in head-to-toe Gucci, from her plunging white jumpsuit to her black heels. As for jewelry, she went with a diamond Lorraine Schwartz ring.
-
June 4, 2014
2. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth dined with SK-II (she’s the face of the beauty brand) in a stunning peach-and-coral rose-print Giambattista Valli dress that she paired with cocoa brown pumps.
-
June 4, 2014
3. Alexa ChungSo chic! Alexa Chung kept her look streamlined and struck a winning look with a black organza scarf top and a black wool high-waisted skirt, both by Dior dress, a single gold bangle, and delicate sandals.
-
June 4, 2014
4. Kendall JennerKendall Jenner arrived at ABC studios looking impeccably polished in a navy diamond jacquard cross-over Camilla and Marc dress with classic black pumps.
-
June 4, 2014
5. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland shimmered on the red carpet in a mega-shine silver-and-green Gucci shift dress, accessorizing with gold jewelry, a gold minaudiere and nude Christian Louboutins.
June 4, 20141 of 5
Beyonce
Beyonce hit all the right notes at Gucci’s Chime for Change event in head-to-toe Gucci, from her plunging white jumpsuit to her black heels. As for jewelry, she went with a diamond Lorraine Schwartz ring.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM