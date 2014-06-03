Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 3, 2014
1. Shailene WoodleyShailene Woodley outshone all at the New York premiere of The Fault In Our Stars in a one-of-a-kind yellow silk cady peplum Ralph Lauren Collection column, complete with her go-to delicate gold necklace and gold-and-pearl David Yurman earrings.
June 3, 2014
2. Amanda SeyfriedAmanda Seyfried went for a moodier look at the Cle de Peau Beaute press conference in a deep purple frosted lace Lanvin dress with gold lame underlay, pairing it with black satin belt (also by Lanvin) and nude Rupert Sanderson pumps.
June 3, 2014
3. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie once again channeled her onscreen character at the Maleficent photocall in Shanghai in a sleek long-sleeve black Michael Kors dress, complete with her custom gold Loubs.
June 3, 2014
4. Jaime KingJaime King was snapped out and about in NYC in an ivory neck-tie blouse that she tucked into a pair of MiH skinnies. White Leisure Society shades, Joan Hornig earrings, a black cross-body purse, and ruffled booties served as her accessories.
June 3, 2014
5. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts treated herself to a day of shopping in a casual-chic ensemble, giving her distressed skinnies a polished spin with a stone-colored blouse and matching blazer. Neutral frames, a statement gold pendant, a blush pink carryall and nude ballet flats completed her look.
