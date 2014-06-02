Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 2, 2014
1. Lupita Nyong'oAt the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Lupita Nyong'o embraced summer in a black-and-white print belted Alexander McQueen sundress, complete with a matching purse, a black straw hat, Dannijo jewelry, studded black wedges, and a sweep of L'Oreal blue eye shadow.
-
June 2, 2014
2. Jaime KingJaime King got stripes right at the Simon G Soiree in a sleek satin pink-and-white stripe Katie Ermilio tea-length dress, keeping her accessories to a minimum with Simon G. jewelry, a Charlotte Olympia Perspex clutch, and blush pink Kurt Geiger pumps.
-
June 2, 2014
3. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore worked the one-piece wonder at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a navy wide-leg Rosie Assoulin jumpsuit, leaving accessories to a minimum, save for delicate gold hoops and poppy pink lip.
-
June 2, 2014
4. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn flaunted legs for days in a white collared Lover shift with lace panels that she teamed with a selection of rings by Rue Gembon and Fine by Dannijo, and nude wedges.
-
June 2, 2014
5. Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana struck a playful note at the Step Up 11th Annual Inspiration Awards in a sheer, tiered floral-print burgundy Chloe dress. Delicate gold Jennifer Meyer jewelry and strappy gray heels served as the finishing touches.
June 2, 20141 of 5
Lupita Nyong'o
At the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Lupita Nyong'o embraced summer in a black-and-white print belted Alexander McQueen sundress, complete with a matching purse, a black straw hat, Dannijo jewelry, studded black wedges, and a sweep of L'Oreal blue eye shadow.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM