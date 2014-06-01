Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 1, 2014
1. Emily BluntEmily Blunt looked effortlessly chic in a pretty white floral-print Dolce & Gabbana frock for her appearance on Good Morning America. A poppy pair of pink ankle-strap sandals served as the finishing touch.
June 1, 2014
2. Busy PhilippsBusy Philipps lit up the Banana Boat event in a sunny yellow knit RVN flare dress, amping it up even further with a classic denim jacket, gold chandelier earrings, and fuchsia Kurt Geiger pumps.
June 1, 2014
3. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba was all business, looking incredibly sophisticated in a white top and black pencil that she paired with an ivory blazer, a bright vermillion tote, and patent black pumps.
June 1, 2014
4. Laura PreponLaura Prepon toughened up her embellished scallop Alice + Olivia slip dress with a black quilted leather jacket, a stack of cool bracelets, and black strappy Alice + Olivia pumps.
