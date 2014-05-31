Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 31, 2014
1. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle dined with Gucci in honor of the brand's creative director Frida Giannini's first trip to Brazil, aptly wearing a graphic tri-colored Gucci dress for the occasion. Brilliant drop earrings, statement rings, and an oxblood clutch completed her look.
May 31, 2014
2. Emily BluntEmily Blunt was striking at the Paris premiere of Edge of Tomorrow in bold leather David Koma separates with a netted sheer yoke and hem. She styled her look with Graziela Gems ear cuffs, Melissa Kaye rings, and Christian Louboutin open-toe sandals.
May 31, 2014
3. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland hit the world premiere of Maleficent in a boxy black tank and matching skirt with an asymmetric slit, both by Bec & Bridge, complete with diamond jewelry, a black clutch, and strappy Jimmy Choo pumps.
May 31, 2014
4. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger dressed for in-between weather by pairing her floral mini (with a white skirt underlay) with a black long-sleeve knit, adding on warm-weather accoutrements to complete her look, including a summery straw lid, pale shades, a black python Zagliani tote, and flat see-through sandals.
