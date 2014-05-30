Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 30, 2014
1. Taylor SchillingTaylor Schilling promoted the upcoming season 2 premiere of Orange is the New Black at the London photocall in a navy ribbed knit Vionnet dress with lace panels, elegantly styling it with Vita Fede bracelets and black-capped pink leather Casadei pumps.
-
May 30, 2014
2. Amy PoehlerAt Bette Midler's New York Restoration Project 13th Annual Spring Picnic, Amy Poehler donned a pretty white lace Monique Lhuillier dress, topping it off her a sharp gray blazer, a taupe colored clutch, and gray Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
May 30, 2014
3. Christina HendricksChristina Hendricks worked her curves in a skin-skimming deep cobalt blue Zac Posen dress with a slightly flared hem, accessorizing with Tacori jewelry and cherry red Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
May 30, 2014
4. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger gave her striped crop top a polished spin with a tweed blazer, high-waisted cropped trousers, a boxy black Viktor & Rolf carryall and black ballet flats.
May 30, 20141 of 4
Taylor Schilling
Taylor Schilling promoted the upcoming season 2 premiere of Orange is the New Black at the London photocall in a navy ribbed knit Vionnet dress with lace panels, elegantly styling it with Vita Fede bracelets and black-capped pink leather Casadei pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM