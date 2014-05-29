Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 29, 2014
1. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie upstaged all at the LA premiere of Maleficent in an incredibly dramatic strapless high-shine Atelier Versace gown that gathered at her waist and fell into a sweeping train. To further amp up the drama, the actress topped off her look with gold spike jewelry and a smoky eye.
2. Emily BluntEmily Blunt was red-hot at the New York premiere of Edge of Tomorrow in a stunning strapless Prada column, delivering an extra dose of color with Lorraine Schwartz gems, a pink Prada clutch and a matching fuchsia lip.
3. Elle FanningAt the Maleficent premiere, Elle Fanning was ethereal in a fairy tale-esque lilac blue off-the-shoulder embroidered tulle Elie Saab Haute Couture creation, complete with a diamond-and-pearl choker and bracelets, both by Neil Lane, and a Cathy Waterman ring.
4. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle made a fierce statement with a sweet shade-she gave her pink bejeweled yoke Gucci leather dress a sleek spin with statement earrings, patent black accessories, and a slicked back 'do.
5. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow added interest to her LBD with a black tweed topper and cool black ankle boots.
