Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 28, 2014
1. Emily BluntEmily Blunt charmed all at the Edge of Tomorrow UK premiere in a vibrant paisley print Osman dress, picking up on the pink accents with pink tourmaline-and-diamond drop earrings and a rubellite-and-diamond ring, both by David Yurman, and fuchsia Kurt Geiger pumps.
-
May 28, 2014
2. Nina DobrevNina Dobrev made an entrance at the World Music Awards in a canary-yellow crepe Jenny Packham gown with gold sequin embellishments sprinkled all over. An unassuming dark box clutch completed her look.
-
May 28, 2014
3. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth aced her jet-setting style once again, stepping off the plane in a blue-and-red checked floral Topshop mini that she paired with a delicate Vita Fede necklace and white add-ons, including an H&M crochet tank, a cross-body Burberry Prorsum purse, and white-trimmed PVC Charlotte Olympia peep-toes.
-
May 28, 2014
4. Amanda SeyfriedAmanda Seyfried broke up her dark pieces (by way of a black trench and inky skinnies) with a blue gingham button-down and white cap-toe pumps.
May 28, 20141 of 4
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt charmed all at the Edge of Tomorrow UK premiere in a vibrant paisley print Osman dress, picking up on the pink accents with pink tourmaline-and-diamond drop earrings and a rubellite-and-diamond ring, both by David Yurman, and fuchsia Kurt Geiger pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM