Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 27, 2014
1. Amanda SeyfriedAmanda Seyfried stood out in a Alexander McQueen LBD that boasted all-over embellishments and zipper detailing, and selected metallic gold ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals to amp up the glam effect even further.
-
May 27, 2014
2. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz dined with Chanel after the Clouds of Sils Maria premiere, trading her red carpet gown for an ethereal white lace number (by Chanel, naturally).
-
May 27, 2014
3. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron kept it classic and chic at the A Million Ways to Die in the West photo call in a simple black Stella McCartney dress that she paired with emerald Jacquie Aiche ear cuffs and no-fuss black ankle-strap sandals.
-
May 27, 2014
4. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum struck a statuesque pose in a sleek white-and-black Jenni Kayne jumpsuit with a down-to-there neckline. A statement bracelet and white pumps (to complement the bodice) served as her accessories.
-
May 27, 2014
5. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger was summer-ready over Memorial Day weekend wearing a multicolored print dress that she accessorized with neutral shades and leather Joie gladiator sandals.
May 27, 20141 of 5
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried stood out in a Alexander McQueen LBD that boasted all-over embellishments and zipper detailing, and selected metallic gold ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals to amp up the glam effect even further.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM