Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 26, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba sweetened up her mesh white top and high-waisted denim J Brand skinnies with pops of pink, including a pale pink topper, skinny belt and carryall. Tortoiseshell shades and gray d’Orsay flats completed her look.
May 26, 2014
2. Kate HudsonKate Hudson radiated cool in a gray silk knit crop top and black leather A-line skirt, both by Houghton, accessorizing with mirrored Ray-Ban aviators, a delicate gold body chain, a quilted Chanel purse, and white pumps.
May 26, 2014
3. Jaime KingJaime King rocked an off-duty look to perfection in a navy-and-white spotted Three Dots button-down tucked in a pair of black skinnies. Statement green shades and silver-capped black Rachel Zoe oxfords served as her accessories.
May 26, 2014
4. Cara DelevingneCara Delevingne made a breezy (and sophisticated!) entrance in head-to-toe Chanel, from her ivory blouse to her gray leather shorts to her ankle-strap black sandals. The finishing touch? An orange Maison Michel hat.
