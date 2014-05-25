Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 25, 2014
1. Kate HudsonKate Hudson went for a retro look in a navy-and-white printed Diane von Furstenberg wrap jumpsuit, complete with delicate gold jewelry, her quilted Chanel purse, and platform pumps.
May 25, 2014
2. Lea MicheleLea Michele struck a pose at Barnes & Noble for her Brunette Ambition book-signing in a blue-and-white plunging print romper, accessorizing her playful look with a gold lariat necklace and white Bionda Castana pumps.
May 25, 2014
3. Chanel ImanChanel Iman hit the streets at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival in an off-the-shoulder Sass & Bide peplum top that she styled with white skinnies, gold jewelry, a mini pearlescent clutch, and gold leather Brian Atwoood sandals.
