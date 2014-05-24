Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 24, 2014
1. Lea MicheleLea Michele rocked a crop top the right way at her book signing, styling it with a striped high-waist pencil skirt, both by Tanya Taylor, that revealed just a sliver of skin. White Bionda Castana pumps completed her look.
-
May 24, 2014
2. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo’s look was completely spot-on. The style savant attended a birthday bash in a polka dot-print pant from the Banana Republic Marimekko Collection, expertly styling it with a sweater (also from the collection), a military-inspired topper, and black flats.
-
May 24, 2014
3. Kourtney KardashianKourtney Kardashian was spotted hitting the shops in Paris in a polka dot print pleated Asos midi skirt, complete with a crisp white crop top, a black moto jacket, a ladylike top-handle bag, and two-toned ankle-cuff pumps.
May 24, 20141 of 3
Lea Michele
Lea Michele rocked a crop top the right way at her book signing, styling it with a striped high-waist pencil skirt, both by Tanya Taylor, that revealed just a sliver of skin. White Bionda Castana pumps completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM