May 23, 2014
1. Jaime KingJaime King struck the right balance of sweet and sexy at the Annenberg Space for Photography opening celebration in a lilac crepe pleated Wes Gordon midi skirt with black lace insets that she paired with a black Monica Rose for Lovers + Friends top, a white clutch, and two-toned pumps.
May 23, 2014
2. Kate HudsonThis is street style at its chicest! Kate Hudson elevated a graphic Osman tee with a black high-waisted RVN pencil skirt, cool mirrored Ray-Ban aviators, a quilted Chanel purse, and sunny yellow pumps.
May 23, 2014
3. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz's look at the Clouds of Sils Maria photocall captured the essence of the French Riviera, in large part due to her outlined ivory crop top and high-waisted wide-leg crepe trousers, both by Chanel, and her straw Panama hat.
May 23, 2014
4. Kim KardashianKim Kardashian was dressed to impress on her pre-wedding night on the town, showing off her legs in a high-neck exquisitely embellished aqua Balmain mini and elongating them even further with nude pumps.
May 23, 2014
5. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain was ready to party at the Moncler-sponsored amFAR Cinema Against Aids After Party in a high-shine heavily sequined long-sleeve dress, styling it with ankle-strap sandals.
