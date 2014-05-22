Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 22, 2014
1. ZendayaZendaya walked the red carpet at the Blended premiere in Los Angeles in a trendy look that showed off her midriff. Zendaya worked a glistening culottes-and-blazer set that she paired with a black crop top, Jacob & Co. jewelry, and pointy toe pumps. Her slicked backed hair added to her chic, tailored look.
-
May 22, 2014
2. Alessandra AmbrosioAlessandra Ambrosio wore a petal pink, appliquéd Emilio Pucci dress and Chopard jewelry to the Puerto Azul Experience: Inside Party at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival party in France.
-
May 22, 2014
3. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain stepped out in Cannes wearing a Dolce & Gabbana floral embroidered mini dress. The actress picked up the sunny tones in the embroidery with yellow pointy-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin.
-
May 22, 2014
4. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum hit the Puerto Azul Experience: Inside Party at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival party wearing a white Versace column with slashed, peek-a-boo seams. Klum matched the gown’s gold chain straps with chunky Bulgari jewelry of the same color.
-
May 22, 2014
5. Bella ThorneBella Thorne arrived at the L.A premiere of Blended in a blush-toned Zac Posen column. The actress accessorized with rings by EF Collection and Graziela Gems, jewels from Shay Jewelry, and a vintage Movado watch.
May 22, 20141 of 5
Zendaya
Zendaya walked the red carpet at the Blended premiere in Los Angeles in a trendy look that showed off her midriff. Zendaya worked a glistening culottes-and-blazer set that she paired with a black crop top, Jacob & Co. jewelry, and pointy toe pumps. Her slicked backed hair added to her chic, tailored look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM