Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 21, 2014
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley worked a sporty-yet-flirty Victoria Beckham mini dress at a Magnum event. The model completed her look with pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps and sleek, pulled back hair.
-
May 21, 2014
2. Cara DelevingneCara Delevingne wore a tiered, ornately beaded and lace-trimmed Roberto Cavalli number to the de Grisogono party in Cannes. To complete her look, Delevingne piled on statement jewelry by de Grisogono, including a dainty necklace that dangled down her back.
-
May 21, 2014
3. Amber HeardAmber Heard, who was also at the de Grisogono party in Cannes, worked a bodysuit-and-maxi skirt ensemble by Vionnet. Heard’s snakeskin Zagliani clutch added a dose of glam to her look while her side swept hair showed off her de Grisogono earrings.
-
May 21, 2014
4. Dakota FanningDakota Fanning arrived at the Night Moves premiere in New York City wearing a one-shouldered Roland Mouret jumpsuit. The actress put an edgy spin on her one-piece wonder by adding wrap-around Paula Mendoza bracelets, Forevermark diamonds, and sleek black accessories.
May 21, 20141 of 4
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley worked a sporty-yet-flirty Victoria Beckham mini dress at a Magnum event. The model completed her look with pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps and sleek, pulled back hair.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM