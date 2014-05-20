Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 20, 2014
1. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger arrived at the George Foster Peabody Awards at New York City’s Waldorf-Astoria in an abstractly printed Giambattista Valli dress. A flouncy asymmetrical hem and pastel pumps lent a playful touch while simple hair and minimal makeup kept her look chic and sophisticated.
-
May 20, 2014
2. Suki WaterhouseSuki Waterhouse hit a Chopard event in Cannes in a plunging Stella McCartney slip dress and statement-making Chopard jewels. Red lips and soft waves completed Waterhouse’s timeless look.
-
May 20, 2014
3. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr attended her Kora Organics event in Australia dressed in a floral embroidered silk-organza Erdem dress. Kerr anchored her look with black bow-topped pumps and a side-parted ‘do.
-
May 20, 2014
4. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosey Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in Berlin wearing a LWD and statement accessories — including a leather-and-lace Dolce amp Gabbana bag. The model topped off her look by effortlessly draping a pastel pink blazer over her shoulders.
-
May 20, 2014
5. Taylor SchillingTaylor Schilling snagged the Best Actress award at the Webby Awards in New York City working a paint-splattered Sportmax ensemble with a sheer hem. The actress finished off her look with sleek pointy-toe pumps, House of Lavande Vintage jewels, a Edie Parker clutch, and an equally sleek lob.
May 20, 20141 of 5
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger arrived at the George Foster Peabody Awards at New York City’s Waldorf-Astoria in an abstractly printed Giambattista Valli dress. A flouncy asymmetrical hem and pastel pumps lent a playful touch while simple hair and minimal makeup kept her look chic and sophisticated.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM