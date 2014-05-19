Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 19, 2014
1. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts attended the annual Charles Finch Filmmakers Dinner in France wearing a romantic Marchesa dress. The actress accented her lacy LWD with black, minimal-chic accessories and barely-there makeup.
-
May 19, 2014
2. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore wore a one-shouldered Lanvin dress to The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 party in Cannes, France. The actress carried a Tod’s hard case clutch and added show stopping pink-and-green Chopard earrings to finish off her look.
-
May 19, 2014
3. Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence stepped out in Cannes wearing a printed Christian Dior layered skirt and sleeveless tank. Lawrence worked Miu Miu cat’s eye shades and added a Jimmy Choo clutch and colored strappy sandals to her look.
-
May 19, 2014
4. Rita OraBefore her performance at the Belvedere Vodka pool party in France, Rita Ora posed wearing a double-printed Roberto Cavalli ensemble. A poppy red lip (Ora’s signature color!) and a fresh bob were the perfect finishing touches to Ora’s anything-but-basic look.
-
May 19, 2014
5. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain arrived at The Disappearance Of Elanor Rigby photocall in Cannes wearing a velvet jacquard leaf-printed Alexander McQueen dress. Hot pink hand-embroidered pumps by Paul Andrew completed Chastiain's look.
