Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 18, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo was out and about in New York City wearing a romper designed by Peter Som for Kohl's DesigNation. Palermo added oomph to her printed look with another striped piece and accessorized with moody black accessories.
-
May 18, 2014
2. Kendall JennerKendall Jenner was spotted in Cannes, France in a cream Longchamp linen playsuit. The model added a Longchamp handbag and Chanel espadrille sneakers to complete her look.
-
May 18, 2014
3. Lupita Nyong'oLupita Nyong’o arrived at the IFP and Calvin Klein Women In Film Party in Cannes, France showing a sliver of skin in a shimmering Calvin Klein dress. The actress opted for silver accessories and kept her jewelry to a minimum, only adding ear-crawling Vita Fede studs.
-
May 18, 2014
4. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson attended the The Captive photocall in an paint splatter printed Sportmax peplum dress. To add interest to an already ornate yet ladylike look, Dawson accessorized with look-at-me Bionda Castana pumps.
-
May 18, 2014
5. Demi MooreDemi Moore stunned at a gallery opening in West Hollywood in an optic white Katharine Kidd jumpsuit. The actress worked her signature long, tousled hair style and kept her look crisp and clean with simple add-ons.
