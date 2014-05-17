Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 17, 2014
1. Dianna AgronDianna Agron lunched with a friend at Gracias Madre in a neon green-and-blue floral fit-and-flared J. Crew dress, grounding it with mirrored aviators and Soludos lace-ups.
May 17, 2014
2. Angie HarmonAngie Harmon committed to the same print at the TBS/TNT Upfront presentation, wearing a Katharine Kidd rose print blouse and matching pants, accessorizing with a jade statement necklace and black Chelsea Paris pumps.
May 17, 2014
3. Halle BerryHalle Berry showed us how to pull off sweats in shades of gray on the red carpet, amping up a steel gray sweater and charcoal gray harem pants with a studded belt, Borgioni black diamond spike studs, Jack Vartanian ear cuffs, a Sutra knuckle ring, and slate gray pumps.
Dianna Agron
