Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 16, 2014
1. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron hit the red carpet for the A Million Ways To Die In The West premiere in a black Christian Dior knitted raffia dress, Roger Vivier clutch and bright red lip.
-
May 16, 2014
2. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson stopped by The CW's 2014 Upfronts Presentation in a punchy structured Mary Katrantzou dress with black and white strappy shoes by Bionda Castana.
-
May 16, 2014
3. Nina DobrevAlso at the The CW's 2014 Upfronts Presentation, Nina Dobrev worked a black embellished blazer and miniskirt by Alberta Ferretti. A pair of striking gold Louboutins finished the look.
-
May 16, 2014
4. Taylor SchillingTaylor Schilling premiered season two of Orange Is the New Black in a bell-sleeve neoprene dress with a skull print by Monique Lhuillier. Stick straight strands were the perfect accessory for this chic and modern look, which she teamed with a Thalé Blanc clutch.
-
May 16, 2014
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker held a discussion at the 92nd Street Y in NYC in a Tracy Reese dress, Halston jacket, House of Lavande necklaces, and SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoes.
Charlize Theron
