Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 15, 2014
1. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn made a pit stop at Trader Joe’s in a casual-chic ensemble, styling her worn-in chambray shirt with tuxedo-striped print pants, a black cross-body purse, and capped nude wedges.
May 15, 2014
2. Emily BluntEmily Blunt charmed on The Ellen Degeneres Show in a blue polka dot Emanuel Ungaro blouse tucked into black high-waisted trousers, with black patent Rupert Sanderson sandals.
May 15, 2014
3. Rashida JonesRashida Jones was all smiles at the TBS/TNT Upfront event in a decidedly ladylike look, pairing her floral applique Tanya Taylor midi-length skirt with an ivory silk top, a selection of gold jewelry, and black ankle-strap Robert Clergerie heels.
May 15, 2014
4. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum took a walk on the wild side in a sheer embellished top and leopard-print pencil skirts, completing them with dramatic corset belt, hoops, a stack of bracelets, and ankle-strap heels.
May 15, 2014
5. Elle FanningElle Fanning promoted Maleficent on The Late Show With David Letterman, maintaining her enchanting streak in a high-shine corseted Vivienne Westwood dress with drapery along the neckline and skirt. Delicate gold jewelry, including rings by Jamie Wolf and EF Collection and pale pumps rounded her look.
