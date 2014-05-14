Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 14, 2014
1. Emma WatsonEmma Watson pulled out all the stops for The Royal Marsden charity dinner, elevating a gray silk jersey evening skirt with a crisp button-down, both by Ralph Lauren Collection, paired with a gunmetal Roger Vivier clutch, a skinny white belt, and Ana Khouri jewelry. Sartorial perfection!
May 14, 2014
2. Cate BlanchettCate Blanchett was a royal vision at The Royal Marsden charity dinner in a head-to-toe Ralph Lauren Collection (except for her neutral clutch), from her beautiful ivory silk cady one-shoulder gown to her chunky diamond ring and rock crystal chandelier earrings.
May 14, 2014
3. Shailene WoodleyEver the tomboy, Shailene Woodley offset her two-toned metallic brocade Mary Katrantzou dress with white-and-silver Robert Clergerie brogues.
May 14, 2014
4. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr struck a pose at a Swarovski event in a sexy black-and-nude cut-out lace dress by Australian brand Lover, complete with Swarovski jewelry and bow-topped black pumps.
May 14, 2014
5. Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman kicked off the Cannes Film Festival with the Grace of Monaco photocall in an all-white, pairing a white Altuzarra wrap dress with strappy Elie Saab heels. Silver jewelry and a bold red lip completed her look.
