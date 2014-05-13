Sophia Bush worked her curves at the 2014 NBC Upfront Presentation in a gray off-the-shoulder Cushnie et Ochs design, pairing her look with statement Jacob & Co. jewelry, which included a set of green gem-pearl danglers-a nod at her affinity for snakes, perhaps-, a delicate Jacquie Aiche body chain, and embellished pewter Rene Caovilla heels.