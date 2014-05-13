Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 13, 2014
1. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum scaled back on embellishments and made a stunning entrance at the American Ballet Theatre 2014 Opening Night Spring Gala in a sleek forest green Lanvin column, accessorizing with diamond Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and a Lanvin metallic box clutch.
May 13, 2014
2. Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana served up a pretty floral look (how apt for the month of May!) in a printed silk chiffon Nina Ricci maxi, complete with bangles and nude strappy Christian Louboutin heels.
May 13, 2014
3. Sophia BushSophia Bush worked her curves at the 2014 NBC Upfront Presentation in a gray off-the-shoulder Cushnie et Ochs design, pairing her look with statement Jacob & Co. jewelry, which included a set of green gem-pearl danglers-a nod at her affinity for snakes, perhaps-, a delicate Jacquie Aiche body chain, and embellished pewter Rene Caovilla heels.
May 13, 2014
4. Selena GomezSnapped out and about with her iPhone 5 (in a gold Boostcase), Selena Gomez perfected her off-duty look with navy blue lace separates (a boxy tank and an A-line skirt), with ivory ankle-cuff heels.
May 13, 2014
5. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez gave her minis a break and went with a more modern approach with a sheer white beaded silk blouse and white silk pleated trousers, both by Zuhair Murad, that she teamed with EF Collection earrings, a smattering of rings, a white Halston Heritage clutch and neutral pumps.
