Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 12, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba amped up the shine at The Helping Hand of Los Angeles Mother’s Day luncheon in a pale blue-and-bronze printed Mary Katrantzou dress, complete with a soft gold Oroton clutch, gold EF Collection jewelry, and white Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
-
May 12, 2014
2. Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence struck a pose at the X-Men: Days of Future Past world premiere in a slinky velvet jacquard bias-cut Jason Wu gown, accessorizing with equally dark add-ons, including Ana Khouri jewelry, a black clutch and black open-toe heels.
-
May 12, 2014
3. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle arrived in Shanghai for the Michael Kors Jet Set Experience, looking picture-perfect in head-to-toe Michael Kors (save for her set of chandelier earrings)-a belted chambray lace dress with blue python pumps.
-
May 12, 2014
4. Kiernan ShipkaAt the Born Free Africa Mother’s Day Carnival, Kiernan Shipka sported a delightfully preppy look in head-to-toe Tory Burch, which included a collared striped top, pleated navy shorts, a neutral clutch, and leather strappy wedges.
-
May 12, 2014
5. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts had us thinking pink when she wore a pretty blush satin strapless Katie Ermilio bustier dress that she paired with a black Jimmy Choo clutch and strappy Jimmy Choo nude pumps.
May 12, 20141 of 5
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM