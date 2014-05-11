Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 11, 2014
1. Jamie ChungJamie Chung played with polka dots with separates from the upcoming Banana Republic Marimekko Collection, accessorizing with aviators, a Kate Spade Saturday envelope clutch, and black pumps.
May 11, 2014
2. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr celebrated the Michael Kors Kerry Centre flagship store opening in a nutmeg-and-white polka dot strapless Michael Kors bustier dress, with Graziela Gems earrings, rings by Dana Rebecca Designs and EFFY jewelry, and white pumps.
May 11, 2014
3. Heather GrahamHeather Graham rocked the crop top trend in white floral separates, both by A.L.C., styling them with Melinda Maria bangles (one on each wrist) and ankle-strap nude pumps.
May 11, 2014
4. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum donned a short-sleeve black silk Max Mara jumpsuit at the Whitney Art Party, complete with David Yurman jewelry, a gray clutch, and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
