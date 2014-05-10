Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 10, 2014
1. Blake LivelyEven when she’s not on the red carpet Blake Lively looks stunning. She was snapped leaving her hotel in a shimmery statement-making butterfly-print Valentino coat, complete with a Marchesa clutch and iridescent Christian Louboutin booties.
-
May 10, 2014
2. Shailene WoodleyShailene Woodley gave her red carpet look a casual boyish charm, topping off her heather gray AG Adriano Goldschmied tank and black Barbara Bui leather pants with a black embroidered beaded white Zuhair Murad blazer and Converses.
-
May 10, 2014
3. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes struck a pretty pose at an Alterna product launch event in a pale lavender dress with Christian Louboutin heels.
-
May 10, 2014
4. Elizabeth OlsenElizabeth Olsen went back to basics, opting for a classic black Chloe column and black Christian Louboutin pumps for the Los Angeles premiere of Godzilla.
May 10, 20141 of 4
Blake Lively
Even when she’s not on the red carpet Blake Lively looks stunning. She was snapped leaving her hotel in a shimmery statement-making butterfly-print Valentino coat, complete with a Marchesa clutch and iridescent Christian Louboutin booties.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM