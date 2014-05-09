Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 9, 2014
1. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie channeled her villainous Maleficent character at private reception of the film in a dramatic Swarovski-embroidered custom Atelier Versace creation, with only a pair of delicate drop diamond earrings for jewelry.
-
May 9, 2014
2. Elle FanningConversely, Elle Fanning arrived at a private reception of Maleficent in an ethereal, enchanting strapless cream brocard silk Georges Hobeika Couture princess gown with pistachio and light pink floral beading, complete with a floral crown.
-
May 9, 2014
3. Claire DanesClaire Danes showed her support for conscious consumerism at the launch of Narciso Rodriguez's new eco-friendly handbag designs for the Bottletop Foundation, aptly accessorizing her color-block net-top Narciso Rodriguez dress with one of the clutches, a Porter Lyons snake bangle, an EF Collection ring, and black pumps.
-
May 9, 2014
4. Kate HudsonTo celebrate her collaboration with Chrome Hearts, Kate Hudson dressed for the occasion, pairing her lace Candela top with printed wide-leg Etro pants and CHKH jewelry.
-
May 9, 2014
5. Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana hit the Whitney Art Party in a red strapless fit-and-flared Max Mara dress, keeping accessories to a minimum with a simple set of danglers and black Oscar Tiye sandals.
May 9, 20141 of 5
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie channeled her villainous Maleficent character at private reception of the film in a dramatic Swarovski-embroidered custom Atelier Versace creation, with only a pair of delicate drop diamond earrings for jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM