Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 8, 2014
1. RihannaRihanna headed to Brooklyn to take in the Dior 2015 Cruise show, selecting a remarkably sweet look for the occasion in head to toe Dior. She accessorized her pale pink quilted silk dress with a teeny-tiny floral ladylike bag, delicate earrings, a statement necklace and bracelet, and tri-tonal pointy-toe sling-backs.
-
May 8, 2014
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker arrived at the 2014 CLIO Image Awards, topping off her floral velvet cobalt blue dress with a print statement-making coat, and accessorizing with a stack of bracelets and rings, a Fendi purse, and pearly white pumps.
-
May 8, 2014
3. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez made an entrance at the American Idol taping in a two-toned neon scallop lace Asos skater dress, amping her look even further with rose gold mirrored fluoro-embroidered Sophia Webster sandals.
-
May 8, 2014
4. Allison WilliamsAllison Williams cued a dramatic look at the Dior 2015 Cruise show in a belted midnight blue extra-wide leg silk jumpsuit styled with delicate jewelry, all by Dior.
-
May 8, 2014
5. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo also took her seat at the Dior 2015 Cruise show in an embroidered organza print white blouse with an embroidered lambskin leather skirt, a bejeweled clutch, blue pumps, and a cool floral ear cuff-all by Dior. And she gave the look her famous Palermo touch and topped it off with a fringe jacket and a bangle.
