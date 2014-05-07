Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 7, 2014
1. Blake LivelyOn the heels of an absolutely stunning 2014 Met Gala look, Blake Lively amazes again the very next day at Gucci’s Chime for Change campaign event in a blue leather Gucci dress with a bejeweled bib, and studded Louboutins.
-
May 7, 2014
2. Marion CotillardMarion Cotillard hit The Immigrant premiere in an intricate geo-embroidered lace Mary Katrantzou dress, complete with black lace-up Christian Louboutin heels.
-
May 7, 2014
3. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts promoted her new movie Palo Alto on the set of Extra in a dark purple floral bustier top and a pretty lilac pencil skirt with a sheer lace overlay, and ankle-tie mesh Bionda Castana heels.
-
May 7, 2014
4. Kiernan ShipkaKiernan Shipka gave her Million Dollar Arm premiere look a youthful and stylish spin with pretty Peter Pilotto separates-a striped crop tank and an embroidered structured aqua blue skirt-with a sparkly Edie Parker box clutch, jewelry by EF Collection and Dana Rebecca Designs, and silver ankle-strap sandals.
-
May 7, 2014
5. Elizabeth OlsenElizabeth Olsen took on a menswear-inspired look, donning a olive green suit separates with an embellished ivory top and python asymmetric pumps at the Late Show with David Letterman.
May 7, 20141 of 5
Blake Lively
On the heels of an absolutely stunning 2014 Met Gala look, Blake Lively amazes again the very next day at Gucci’s Chime for Change campaign event in a blue leather Gucci dress with a bejeweled bib, and studded Louboutins.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM