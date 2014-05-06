Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 6, 2014
1. Shailene WoodleyFor her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, Shailene Woodley selected a flirty butterfly-print long-sleeve Valentino mini dress with hot pink Kurt Geiger pumps.
May 6, 2014
2. Michelle ObamaFirst Lady Michelle Obama made a stylish entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a forest green floral applique silk organza Naeem Khan dress, styling her dress with matching emerald drop earrings and nude peep-toes.
May 6, 2014
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker stepped out in an embellished olive green brocade fit-and-flared dress topped with a woven mint green outfit-making coat. Nude pumps completed her look.
May 6, 2014
4. Jamie ChungJamie Chung's look was equal parts girly and glam as she teamed her plunging cobalt blue mini with a floral print Sachin + Babi moto jacket, a black oversize clutch, and strappy purple heels.
May 6, 2014
5. Aubrey PlazaAubrey Plaza stunned in a beautiful mix of prints, courtesy of Peter Pilotto at the Palo Alto Los Angeles premiere, pairing her eclectic look with simple black pumps.
