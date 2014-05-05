Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 5, 2014
1. Lupita Nyong'oAt the pre-White House Correspondents' cocktail party, Lupita Nyong'o kicked off the weekend with a strong red carpet look, selecting a pearlescent Bibhu Mohapatra dress with gold detailing on the bodice and skirt, complementing the dress with a white satin Swarovski clutch, delicate Fred Leighton drop earrings, and embellished Louboutins.
-
May 5, 2014
2. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts arrived at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in hot pink Roland Mouret separates-a strapless top with origami folds and matching trousers-with a floral Roger Vivier clutch, a diamond bracelet, and cobalt blue Christian Louboutin sandals.
-
May 5, 2014
3. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts hit the Palo Alto premiere in a white silk leather satin Dior dress, with Dior earrings, a playful white-and-gold jigsaw Brian Atwood clutch, and purple satin Casadei pumps.
-
May 5, 2014
4. Jamie ChungJamie Chung stepped out for a good cause in a floral top and an ivory lace pencil skirt at the 3rd Annual Olevolos Project Brunch, accessorizing with blue tasseled earrings, a purple watch, a blue handbag, and two-tone T-strap Kate Spade Saturday sandals.
-
May 5, 2014
5. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung struck a conservative note at the Net-a-Porter x Christopher Kane celebration in an ivory lace Christopher Kane ensemble, coordinating her blouse with a midi-length skirt, but countered the ladylike look with chunky metallic pearl-lined boots.
May 5, 20141 of 5
Lupita Nyong'o
At the pre-White House Correspondents' cocktail party, Lupita Nyong'o kicked off the weekend with a strong red carpet look, selecting a pearlescent Bibhu Mohapatra dress with gold detailing on the bodice and skirt, complementing the dress with a white satin Swarovski clutch, delicate Fred Leighton drop earrings, and embellished Louboutins.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM