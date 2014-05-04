Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 4, 2014
1. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung sat front row at Fashion Institute of Technology’s "The Future of Fashion" end-of-year runway show in a gray cashmere knit long-sleeve Calvin Klein Collection knit dress (over a camisole, also by Calvin Klein), with a charcoal gray wool floppy hat, a miniature ladylike box bag, and black strappy sandals.
May 4, 2014
2. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth color-blocked while out and about in NYC, accessorizing her cream-and-red sleeveless Katie Ermilio shift with a gold clutch and red pumps.
May 4, 2014
3. Ahna O'ReillyAhna O'Reilly revealed a sexy side at a Fendi event in a black leather strapless dress and orange crystal-shaped sandals, both by Fendi.
May 4, 2014
4. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts gave her belted floral frock an edgy spin with a Ilana Ariel earrings and a pair of black studded Chloe boots.
