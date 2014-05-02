Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 2, 2014
1. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth stopped traffic when she stepped out of her hotel in a red-hot midi-length Lanvin sheath dress, impeccably styled with metallic gold accessories.
May 2, 2014
2. Ashley GreeneAshley Greene arrived at the iHeartradio Music Awards in a graphic print Sass & Bide LWD, complete with spike TomTom earrings, W. Britt bar ring, a black clutch and metallic Jimmy Choo sandals.
May 2, 2014
3. Mindy KalingMindy Kaling struck a pose and worked her curves in monochromatic coordinates, pairing a bright pink neoprene top with a matching tulip skirt, both by Finders Keepers. As for shoes, she opted for gold-accented white Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
May 2, 2014
4. Naomi CampbellNaomi Campbell celebrated the opening of a new Fendi boutique in London, dressing up for the occasion in a multicolored outfit-making fur coat over a LBD with colorful sling-backs, all by Fendi.
