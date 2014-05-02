Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 2, 2014
1. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts radiated sophistication in head-to-toe Fendi, pairing her incredibly chic nude-and-black dress with a black mini handbag, and PVC-and-leather sandals. As for jewelry, she wore Ilana Ariel earrings and a delicate gold bracelet.
-
May 2, 2014
2. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth was on top of her brand ambassador duties, attending an SK-II pop-up shop press event in a burgundy viscose turtleneck sweater and knitted pencil skirt set byNina Ricci, adding a metallic box clutch and black Kurt Geiger pumps to complete her look.
-
May 2, 2014
3. Kiernan ShipkaKiernan Shipka hit the God's Pocket premiere in a stunning blue Prabal Gurung ensemble, which consisted of a pleated sleeveless top and a bead-and-feather embellished skirt. She accessorized with EF Collection studs, a Graziela Gems bangle, a black Jenny Packham clutch, and black T-strap sandals.
-
May 2, 2014
4. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster toasted to Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Stewart at an event in a pretty blush pink strapless dress with subtle floral detailing, accessorizing with gradient orange-and-red PVC sling-backs, all by Fendi, and Rose + Stone rings.
-
May 2, 2014
5. Selena GomezSelena Gomez took the stage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards in flirty maroon cut-out Cushnie et Ochs separates gown, with rings by Dana Rebecca Designs and Porter Lyons, and nude pumps.
