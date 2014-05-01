Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 1, 2014
1. Jessica BielStunning! Jessica Biel pieced together an effortless, chic ensemble at the celebration of the Tiffany & Co. Atlas Collection, wearing a metallic gazar top and ivory silk-pique trousers, both by Vionnet, and accessorizing with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a printed Fendi bag, and white Casadei sandals.
-
May 1, 2014
2. Rita OraRita Ora stunned on VH1's "Big Morning Buzz" in a navy-and-lime green sleeveless pleated Vionnet dress, pairing her look with a gold cuff and Mary Jane pumps.
-
May 1, 2014
3. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts lit up the Bulgari: 130 Years of Masterpieces Exhibition launch gala in a lovely yellow silk Preen gown, injecting some shine with a long diamond snake Bulgari necklace, a silver clutch, and neutral Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
May 1, 2014
4. Sophia BushSophia Bush sweetened up at the SiriusXM Studios, selecting a hot pink high-neck Max Mara shift, pairing it with Jade & Jasper earrings and black-and-gold studded Sophia Webster cut-out heels.
-
May 1, 2014
5. Lake BellExpectant actress Lake Bell attended the Free Arts 15th Annual Art Auction, dressing up for the occasion in a LBD with a bubble hem, complete with Ilana Ariel earrings, a gunmetal-and-red clutch and playful multicolored asymmetric heels.
May 1, 20141 of 5
Jessica Biel
Stunning! Jessica Biel pieced together an effortless, chic ensemble at the celebration of the Tiffany & Co. Atlas Collection, wearing a metallic gazar top and ivory silk-pique trousers, both by Vionnet, and accessorizing with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a printed Fendi bag, and white Casadei sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM