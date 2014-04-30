Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 30, 2014
1. Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana made quite an impression at the 2014 AOL NewFronts event in dizzyingly beautiful blue-and-white abstract print Roksanda Ilincic separates, coordinating them with a cobalt blue box, and color-matching her orange collar with bright patent orange Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
April 30, 2014
2. Lucy LiuLucy Liu went the edgy route for her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, wearing a black-white-copper pleated Proenza Schouler dress with chunky cut-out Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
-
April 30, 2014
3. Angie HarmonAngie Harmon struck a pose at The Colleagues’ 26th Annual Spring Luncheon in a pretty peony-and-topaz silk faille sequin floral embroidered Oscar de la Renta dress, adding a touch of glam with silver satin Oscar de la Renta sandals.
-
April 30, 2014
4. Emma StoneEmma Stone charmed in a ladylike Valentino dress that boasted an ivory collared long-sleeve top and a full black-and-red skirt, toughening up her look with studded nude Valentino heels and EF Collection earrings.
-
April 30, 2014
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker traded in her LBD from the night before for a LWD, selecting an ivory tulip-print Alexander McQueen dress, styling it with an eclectic mix of jewelry, including a Veronika Borchers for Pearl Collective necklace, and metallic aqua SJP open-toe pumps.
April 30, 20141 of 5
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana made quite an impression at the 2014 AOL NewFronts event in dizzyingly beautiful blue-and-white abstract print Roksanda Ilincic separates, coordinating them with a cobalt blue box, and color-matching her orange collar with bright patent orange Christian Louboutin pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM