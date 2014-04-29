Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 29, 2014
1. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld arrived at The Breast Cancer Foundation’s 2014 Hot Pink Party in a little black velvet Erdem dress with an ivory asymmetric neckline, along with a PearlParadise ring and black scalloped ankle-strap Bionda Castana heels. She stayed true to the pink theme with a hot pink Valentino foldover clutch, matching nails, and a punchy fuchsia lip.
April 29, 2014
2. Emma StoneEmma Stone stepped out topping off her Gucci LBD with an outfit-making red printed coat. Shades and black Christian Louboutin pumps completed her look.
April 29, 2014
3. Sophia BushSophia Bush went for an ultra-sexy look with a sheer cobalt blue lace dress with a matching bodysuit underneath, both by For Love & Lemons, amping up her look even further with Jacob & Co. ear cuffs and armor rings, a metallic Rauwolf clutch, and nude Kurt Geiger pumps.
April 29, 2014
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker added interest to her sequin-accented three-quarter-sleeve black Sonia Rykiel dress with a statement-making velvet-trimmed beaded Giorgio Armani vest, accessorizing with a stack of bracelets, Vita Fede earrings, and black pumps.
April 29, 2014
5. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift stepped out in a retro-glam look, styling her vintage-inspired floral ModCloth dress with an emerald ladylike purse, moss green loafer heels and a pearl hair barrette.
