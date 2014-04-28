Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 28, 2014
1. Claire DanesClaire Danes made a radiant entrance at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in a vibrant Oscar de la Renta frock, keeping all attention on the dress by styling it with nude sandals.
-
April 28, 2014
2. Ashley MadekweAshley Madekwe stunned at The Foundation for Living Beauty’s third annual fashion fundraiser in a Lanvin ensemble, pairing an emerald strapless top with a navy skirt, and topping it all off with a green minaudiere and gold metallic sandals.
-
April 28, 2014
3. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley’s Chanel Couture dress stole the spotlight at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Begin Again, thanks to its pretty floral-like embroidery, all-over sequins, and tiered organza skirt. Black Jimmy Choo pumps completed her look.
-
April 28, 2014
4. Emma StoneEmma Stone was red-hot at the Empire State Building, selecting a red long-sleeve Valentino shift with an embellished collar, with black ankle-strap Valentino sandals.
-
April 28, 2014
5. Rashida JonesRashida Jones shimmered at The Foundation for Living Beauty’s third annual fashion fundraiser in iridescent bronze Lanvin separates, grounding the metallic with a Lanvin blazer and T-strap sandals.
