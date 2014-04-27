Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 27, 2014
1. Emma StoneFor her appearance on Good Morning America, Emma Stone flaunted her legs in a multicolored boucle tweed Dior dress, topping off the look with a midnight blue Max Mara wool-and-angora coat, a Dana Rebecca Designs ring, and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
April 27, 2014
2. Nikki ReedNikki Reed was flawless at the Murder Of A Cat premiere in a black Lela Rose A-line dress with a lace yoke and hem, complete with Anita Ko ear cuffs and black Jimmy Choo pumps.
April 27, 2014
3. Lake BellLake Bell pulled off mixed prints, teaming her deep-v block-striped Suno dress with a boxed floral-print Suno short-sleeve tailored jacket. Nude pumps completed her look.
April 27, 2014
4. Leslie MannLeslie Mann promoted The Other Woman in a pretty purple floral-and-leopard-print Temperley London dress, teaming it with a black leather coat and embellished pumps.
