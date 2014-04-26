Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 26, 2014
1. Olivia MunnOut and about in Beverly Hill, Olivia Munn styled her print-and-floral MinkPink crop top and matching pencil skirt with a printed cross body purse, a stack of gold bracelets, and black ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals.
April 26, 2014
2. Rita OraRita Ora was all smiles at the Rimmel London press preview in a black-and-green Marni midi-length pencil skirt and jacket with tri-dimensional embroidered hand-cut stones. A black top and delicate ankle-strap heels completed her look.
April 26, 2014
3. Cara DelevingneCara Delevingne helped celebrate the opening of Burberry’s Shanghai flagship store in head-to-toe Burberry Prorsum, grounding a sexy sheer crochet pencil skirt with an unbuttoned neutral short-sleeve button-down. For accessories, she gripped a black-and-white foldover clutch, and black pumps for shoes.
April 26, 2014
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker gave her printed Giles flared dress her stylish spin by pairing it with a yellow embroidered Victorian-inspired Alice + Olivia top, jewelry by House of Lavande, Fred Leighton, and Pamela Love, and nude SJP pumps.
