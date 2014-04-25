Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 25, 2014
1. Solange KnowlesAt the Q&Q launch event, Solange Knowles stood out in sunny yellow Christopher Kane separates-a paneled sweatshirt and a flirty pleated skirt-adding some zest with a blinged-out lemon-wedge Kate Spade New York purse, Third Crown jewelry, and playful metallic Acne Studios pumps.
-
April 25, 2014
2. Emma StoneEmma Stone debuted her new bangs at the New York City premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in an elegant nude Prada gown lined with edgy gunmetal piping. For accessories, she selected Sidney Garber jewelry.
-
April 25, 2014
3. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow got racy in a lacy black embroidered Michael Kors tiered mini dress, complete with a set of drop earrings and black ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 25, 2014
4. Michelle WilliamsMichelle Williams hit the Cabaret opening night after-party, flawlessly pulling off a belted zipper-front leather-trimmed Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquiere dress that she styled with classic black pumps.
-
April 25, 2014
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker went for a moody, grunge look at the ArtsConnection 35th Anniversary gala, wearing a dark plaid pleated Vera Wang dress, pairing it with a selection of necklaces and peep-toe booties from her SJP collection.
April 25, 20141 of 5
Solange Knowles
At the Q&Q launch event, Solange Knowles stood out in sunny yellow Christopher Kane separates-a paneled sweatshirt and a flirty pleated skirt-adding some zest with a blinged-out lemon-wedge Kate Spade New York purse, Third Crown jewelry, and playful metallic Acne Studios pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM