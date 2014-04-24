Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 24, 2014
1. Jaime KingAt a Carolina Herrera event, Jaime King makes the case for whites, flawlessly pairing an ivory high-collar Carolina Herrera top with matching trousers and a gold W. Britt bangle. She picked up on the top's black accents with an animal-print clutch and black pumps.
-
April 24, 2014
2. Elizabeth BanksElizabeth Banks attended a Walk of Shame screening in a black-and-fuchsia high-neck net Monique Lhuillier midi dress, made complete with Jack Vartanian jewelry, a patent black belt, a black box clutch and black pumps.
-
April 24, 2014
3. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle made a ladylike appearance at the Carolina Herrera event, appropriately showing up in a design from the label: A crisp button-down tucked into a pink printed pencil skirt. Silver jewelry and studded Christian Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
April 24, 2014
4. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum struck a pose at the Santa Monica Museum of Art event in a flirty print Tory Burch dress with a megawatt sheen, accessorizing it with a black Rodo clutch and gray pumps.
-
April 24, 2014
5. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster also graced the Carolina Herrera event, selecting a white sleeveless Carolina Herrera shift with clean lines for the occasion. Gold accents served as her accessories, including drop earrings, gold-capped pumps and a gilded box clutch.
