Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 23, 2014
1. Emma StoneAt the Be Amazing 2014 Miami event, Emma Stone hung out with kids and shot some hoops in a pretty floral print draped A.L.C. dress, color-matching the pink petals with blush-pink Chloe ballet flats.
-
April 23, 2014
2. Sofia VergaraSofia Vergara worked her curves at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Chef in a white beaded embroidered Zuhair Murad silk dress with sheer and lace accents at the yoke and hem, coupling her look with brilliant Chopard diamond jewelry, a silver clutch, and metallic Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
April 23, 2014
3. Lily AldridgeLily Aldridge stunned at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner, who fittingly chose a design from the brand-a navy sequined mini with a long sheer black overlay-that she styled with a silver clutch and black dainty ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 23, 2014
4. Sophia BushSophia Bush hit the red carpet in a crisp optic white separates, partnering a structured sleeveless Camilla and Marc leather crop top with a matching asymmetric-slit A-line skirt. Statement AS29 jewelry, a multicolored box clutch, and black Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
-
April 23, 2014
5. Cat DeeleyCat Deeley was white-hot at the 8th Annual BritWeek Launch Party in a tailored belted Alexander McQueen dress, infusing some charm with a darling Kate Spade New York book clutch and black ankle-strap white pumps.
April 23, 20141 of 5
Emma Stone
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM