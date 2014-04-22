Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 22, 2014
1. Jennifer LawrenceSnapped leaving Good Morning America, Jennifer Lawrence’s street style look was impeccable, topping off her ivory 3.1 Phillip Lim skater dress with a sleek embellished white Chloe jacket with defined shoulders. Round Tory Burch sunnies, a blush pink Balenciaga clutch and studded Jimmy Choo sandals completed her ensemble.
-
April 22, 2014
2. Leslie MannLeslie Mann swept everyone away at the Los Angeles premiere of The Other Woman in a beautiful Monique Lhuillier creation: an orchid silk linen gazar bandeau and a poppy silk gazar draped ball skirt. She accessorized with Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, rings by EF Collection and Graziela Gems, and orange cut-out Oscar Tiye sandals.
-
April 22, 2014
3. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz went for a LBD to stun at The Other Woman premiere, opting for a plunging Stella McCartney design that she teamed with gold bejeweled ankle-cuff Manolo Blahnik pumps.
-
April 22, 2014
4. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts hit the New Yorkers for Children Spring Gala in a ruffled gray-and-black Chloe dress, complete with Veronika Borchers for Pearl Collective bar studs, Little H for Pearl Collective rings, a black-and-silver Edie Parker clutch, and black booties.
-
April 22, 2014
5. Nikki ReedNikki Reed attended the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Intramural in a blush-pink Rebecca Minkoff bustier dress with black and white accents. Silver jewelry by Anita Ko and AS29 and black pumps rounded out her look.
April 22, 20141 of 5
Jennifer Lawrence
Snapped leaving Good Morning America, Jennifer Lawrence’s street style look was impeccable, topping off her ivory 3.1 Phillip Lim skater dress with a sleek embellished white Chloe jacket with defined shoulders. Round Tory Burch sunnies, a blush pink Balenciaga clutch and studded Jimmy Choo sandals completed her ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM