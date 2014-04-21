Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 21, 2014
1. Emma WatsonAt the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Boulevard, Emma Watson took a soft approach to her look, selecting a blush pink sleeveless asymmetric-paneled top with a matching shimmery jacquard skirt, both by Narciso Rodriguez, arming herself with a gold cuff and nude Stuart Weitzman sandals to finish the rest of her ensemble.
-
April 21, 2014
2. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester hit the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival in a powder blue Emporio Armani creation that boasted a draped iridescent bottom, accessorizing with a gray clutch and nude sandals (both also by Emporio Armani) along with a selection of diamond Jacob & Co. jewelry.
-
April 21, 2014
3. Mary Elizabeth WinsteadMary Elizabeth Winstead stood out at the Alex of Venice premiere at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival in a knitted orange collared Vionnet midi dress that she toughened up with a gold cuff, a studded clutch, and gold-capped sling-backs.
-
April 21, 2014
4. Kate MiddletonThe Duchess was dressed to sophistication at Easter Sunday service in shades of gray, topping off her sharp pale gray Alexander McQueen coat with a Jane Taylor fascinator in a darker wash. A neutral McQueen clutch and L.K. Bennett pumps rounded out her look.
-
April 21, 2014
5. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn gave her navy tailored Valentino romper a playful kick with a pair of tri-colored mixed-print Sophia Webster sandals, and jewelry by Dana Rebecca Designs, Graziela Gems, and EF Collection.
April 21, 20141 of 5
Emma Watson
At the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Boulevard, Emma Watson took a soft approach to her look, selecting a blush pink sleeveless asymmetric-paneled top with a matching shimmery jacquard skirt, both by Narciso Rodriguez, arming herself with a gold cuff and nude Stuart Weitzman sandals to finish the rest of her ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM