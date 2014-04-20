Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 20, 2014
1. Katie HolmesSpotted leaving the Tribeca Film Festival, Katie Holmes’s look was simple-yet-chic in a navy zippered dress, that she sweetly styled with a delicate gold necklace and nude pumps.
-
April 20, 2014
2. Anna CampAnna Camp was a vision in white at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Goodbye To All That in a sheer eyelet Self-Portrait dress, injecting some glam with Melinda Maria earrings, a white-pearl and gold-confetti Edie Parker box clutch and vibrant cherry red pumps.
-
April 20, 2014
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley braved the NYC cold, throwing a trench over her belted jumpsuit, styling her look with a bar necklace, a black Givenchy carrall, and bow-topped ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 20, 2014
4. Aubrey PlazaAubrey Plaza hit the red carpet premiere of About Alex at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival in a red-hot Valentino sheath with bow detailing at the neck. A simple gold bangle and nude pumps completed her look.
