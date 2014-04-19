Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 19, 2014
1. Reese WitherspoonFor a day of shopping on Melrose Place in West Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon looked casual-chic, layering a Current/Elliott denim jacket over a white top and black jeans, accenting her look with a statement turquoise necklace, a straw panama hat, a Roland Mouret jade handbag, and floral pumps.
April 19, 2014
2. Mary Elizabeth WinsteadMary Elizabeth Winstead posed for the Alex of Venice portrait during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival in a cream embellished boxy crop top and black high-waisted trousers, both by Viktor & Rolf, and black lace-up sandals.
April 19, 2014
3. Padma LakshmiPadma Lakshmi aced two trends with one look, styling her black overalls with a black-and-white geometric-print long-sleeve crop top and stacked heels.
April 19, 2014
4. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr gave her oversize button-down a girly-glam spin with a denim ruffled skirt, a leopard-print A.L.C. duffel and thigh-high boots.
