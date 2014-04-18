Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 18, 2014
1. Chloe Grace MoretzFor her appearance on the Today show, Chloe Grace Moretz made a sweet statement in Christopher Kane separates-a “Petal”-emblazoned lavender sweater with a graphic cut-out green midi skirt-that she paired with black-and-white T-strap Casadei sandals.
-
April 18, 2014
2. Kate MiddletonThe Duchess selected an Australian designer for a lifesaving event on Manly Beach in Sydney, wearing a white eyelet Zimmermann dress and styling it with Stuart Weitzman wedges.
-
April 18, 2014
3. Heather GrahamHeather Graham stood out at the IWC "For the Love of Cinema" dinner in a sculpted orange embroidered Robert Rodriguez with a Graziela Gems bangle and black pumps.
-
April 18, 2014
4. Olivia PalermoAt the IWC "For the Love of Cinema" dinner, Olivia Palermo added textured to her black-and-white Tibi intarsia cotton sweater by styling it with checked trousers, a feather-hemmed blazer, a feather clutch, and mesh pumps.
April 18, 20141 of 4
Chloe Grace Moretz
For her appearance on the Today show, Chloe Grace Moretz made a sweet statement in Christopher Kane separates-a “Petal”-emblazoned lavender sweater with a graphic cut-out green midi skirt-that she paired with black-and-white T-strap Casadei sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM