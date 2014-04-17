Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 17, 2014
1. Jennifer LopezThe latest look Jennifer Lopez debuted on American Idol is another stunner (see her previous head-to-toe outfits), flaunting her figure in a buttery leather yellow Philip Armstrong halter dress and adding a wild touch with animal-print Jacob & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo pumps.
April 17, 2014
2. Minka KellyMinka Kelly's look was the very definition of casual cool, topping off a black top and black trousers with a leather moto jacket and a subtle necklace and a delicate pair of ankle strap heels.
April 17, 2014
3. Karolina KurkovaKarolina Kurkova did winter whites right by layering an ivory knit over a crisp button down and styling it with optic white cuffed jeans. A white carryall and two-tone Antipodium for Asos brogues completed her look.
April 17, 2014
4. Kate MiddletonThe Duchess stepped out in an ikat batik-print navy-and-white Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress, styling her playful look with a navy clutch and Stuart Weitzman cork wedges.
April 17, 2014
5. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester partied it up at the Of Mice and Men opening night after-party in a plunging navy Versace chiffon gown, complete with Kimberly McDonald and Jacob & Co. jewelry and a white clutch.
