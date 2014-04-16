Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 16, 2014
1. Kate BosworthAt the Jimmy Choo Choo.8 launch, Kate Bosworth chose a beautiful fit-and-flared Dior silk leather satin dress with a beaded bodice and a full voluminous skirt. Statement diamond earrings, a teeny clutch, and glittery pumps completed her look.
April 16, 2014
2. Kate MiddletonThe Duchess of Cambridge stepped off the plane in Sydney looking immaculate in a sunny yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress, keeping accessories to a minimum with delicate jewelry and neutral add-ons.
April 16, 2014
3. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle hit the Choo.08 launch, selecting a belted gray guipure lace top with a patent black collar and pairing it with a black lace vinyl pencil skirt, all by Monique Lhuillier, accessorizing with a fuchsia clutch, a stack of bangles and classic black pumps.
April 16, 2014
4. Emma StoneEmma Stone continued her stylish streak, attending the Berlin premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro in Chanel separates-a gold-fringed multicolored top and a sweeping steel blue maxi skirt-picking up on the gold accents with metallic gold Christian Louboutin peep-toe sandals.
April 16, 2014
5. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster rocked a pale gray Kate Spade Saturday cropped sweater top at the Choo.08 launch, styling it with a pair of cobalt blue Monique Lhuillier high-waisted trousers, a colorful box clutch and embellished gray pumps.
